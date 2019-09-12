Rise program hosts fundraiser at the University of Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Rise program at the Stalling’s Center at the University of Alabama has been around for decades.
The program eases the financial burden for some families with a fundraiser that starts Friday.
Susan Johnston’s daughter Mattie Rose has Cerebral Palsy. But she believes she can do more now after spending time at Rise.
“She is pedaling a bike. She is starting to eat foods,” Johnston said.
Rise provides physical therapy and other help to kids like Mattie Rose. Johnston said her daughter would have had trouble doing both without the help of the Rise program.
“Mattie Rose is doing great. There’s a lot of children who still need these services,” Johnston continued.
. U-A’s Rise Program is the only one of eight similar programs nationwide that does not charge families with special needs children tuition. The money comes from several sources including the annual “Buy For Rise” fundraiser that runs Friday and Saturday.
“It’s important for us with our fundraising throughout the year that we meet our goal, that we continue to offer these services to families at no cost,” said a spokesperson.
Beginning Friday night, they’ll be selling brand new items donated for 75% off and more.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.