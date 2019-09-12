Police: Man robs Walgreens in a dress shirt and tie

This man is wanted for questioning in a Walgreens robbery. (SOURCE: Pelham PD) (Source: SOURCE: Pelham PD)
By WBRC Staff | September 12, 2019 at 2:30 PM CDT - Updated September 12 at 2:34 PM

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Have you seen this man? The man in a dress shirt and tie is wanted for questioning in an armed robbery at the Walgreens off of Highway 261.

It happened Wednesday night.

Officers say the man walked into the pharmacy just after 9:00 p.m., handed a list of narcotics to an employee behind the counter and showed a weapon.

The man then left when his demands were met.

The types of narcotics and the amounts are still being determined.

If you have information please contact Detective Bellanca at 205-620-6550.

You may also leave an anonymous tip on Pelham PD’s website.

