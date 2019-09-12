Police: Man robs Walgreens in a dress shirt and tie

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Have you seen this man? The man in a dress shirt and tie is wanted for questioning in an armed robbery at the Walgreens off of Highway 261.
It happened Wednesday night.
Officers say the man walked into the pharmacy just after 9:00 p.m., handed a list of narcotics to an employee behind the counter and showed a weapon.
The man then left when his demands were met.
The types of narcotics and the amounts are still being determined.
If you have information please contact Detective Bellanca at 205-620-6550.
