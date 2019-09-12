Pelham explores rebuilding as they continue to weigh options for City Hall

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Pelham City Council is still weighing their options when it comes to solving the mold issues in Pelham City Hall.
The three options include Fixing the mold, Fixing the mold and renovating the current city hall building, Or completely rebuilding.
This week they learned more about what option three would hold, which would be to completely rebuild.
An architect company spoke with the council this week, walking them through what this process would look like from design to construction.
There have been talks of moving city hall to a new central location if they council decides to rebuild.
Construction would take about two years to process.
No word yet on when the council plans to make a decision on the three options they are considering.
