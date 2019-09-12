Multiple missing persons reported in Birmingham and Bessemer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham and Bessemer police are handling multiple missing person cases Wednesday night.
Bessemer Police are looking for Mashell Howard Galvan, a Blount County woman whose family says she last resided in the Bessemer area around KFC on 9th Ave. Galvan is 5′8′ tall, 130 lbs and is reported to be suffering from health issues.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call your local police or Janice Howard Nix at 256-312-8732.
Birmingham Police are looking for Terrance Datcher, 39-years-old, 5′7″ and 157 lbs. Datcher was las seem around 2:00 p.m. Wednesday September 11 near 52nd St. North. Datcher suffers from schizophrenia.
Birmingham Police are also searching for Taneice Rice, 42-years-old, 5′5″ tall and 152 pounds. Rice was last seen in the 1500 block of 41st St Ensley around 7:10 a.m. Wednesday September 11. Taneice suffers form dementia.
Anyone with information avout Datcher or Rice is asked to call Birmingham Police at 205-254-1757 or 911. If you have additional information on this investigation, contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
