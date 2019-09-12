JSU player surprised with award for his work with students

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - We just love this story out of Jacksonville State University football.
JSU's Josh Pearson has been named to the 2019 Allstate American Football Coaches Association Good Works Team.
Pearson is a senior wide receiver from Decatur, and one of just 22 players from across all levels of college football selected to the team.
Pearson was surprised with the presentation this morning at Kitty Stone Elementary in Jacksonville.
He thought he was going to interact with a PE class at KSE like he normally does in his spare time, but instead Coach John Grass and an Allstate agent surprised Pearson with the award.
"Because being a student-athlete is about more than their performance on the field, we're honored to share the stories of these deserving young men who embody the 'good' in college athletics," said John O'Donnell, president of Allstate's Western Territory. "At Allstate, we are inspired by their positive impact and we unite in this passion to serve local communities."
Pearson has been extremely active in both the Jacksonville State community and his hometown on Decatur. He is a Huddle Leader for the JSU football program, leading groups of players that go out into the community and volunteer.
In Pearson's own time he goes to schools at least once a week to read to students, help teachers with classroom needs, assist with activities in physical education classes and also to mentor kids or play games with them during recess.
According to JSU, Pearson visits the schools so often, teachers in the community have his phone number and know they can call him when they need additional help.
Pearson talked about winning the award:
Pearon is the fifth Gamecock to earn the Allstate American Football Coaches Association Good Works Team honor.
