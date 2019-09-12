Jefferson County Superintendent Dr. Craig Pouncey looking forward to a change of pace

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Superintendent Dr. Craig Pouncey is leaving the system to take over as President of Coastal Alabama Community College starting October 1st.
Pouncey said Thursday his original plan was to stay with Jeff Co. for three years. It has since been five.
During that time he has had several successes including overseeing a capital plan to build several new schools.
But his biggest accomplishment is bringing the district together.
“Getting 57 schools to believe in the same vision for this school district, and operating off the same page. And creating efficiencies that allow us to redirect resources in a more meaningful way to improve instructional opportunities for kids,” said Pouncey.
The move will also allow the outgoing superintendent to be closer to his wife and family and means he won’t have to split time in two different parts of the state.
“You know my wife has been tolerant of me being gone every week for the last five years and this will certainly put us back together,” he said.
As for any regrets?
“None at all. None at all. This has been a great chapter in my career and I’m so thankful to the Jefferson County Board,” he said.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.