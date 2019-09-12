Habitat for Humanity building homes in Centerpoint

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After the conclusion of the 2019 Home Builder Blitz,14 families will soon be able to move into their new Center Point homes.
Habitat for Humanity Greater Birmingham dedicated the houses on Thursday.
"We just think that it's unconscionable that people don't have the opportunity to have a decent place to live," said Charles Moore, President and CEO of Birmingham Habitat.
However, Moore says this not only gives families a chance to own a home, but it can also be big for the communities where they are built. "Well for Center Point, I think they've not had a lot of new construction in recent years," said Moore. Moore adds the subdivision where the habitat homes are going was started in 2006.
When the economy slowed, it was never completed.
“It means a lot because this land has been sitting empty, half completed, not even half completed really,” said Center Point Mayor Tom Henderson. “It just means additional citizens, one thing. Another thing is we’ve got property that has good homes, nice homes on it, that will bring up the property values in Center Point. Plus serving these families. That’s the main thing, serving these families that come in.”
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.