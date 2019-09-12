Get ready for delays on one of the state’s busiest highways

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Drivers who commute on Highway 280 need to get ready for delays Friday.
ALDOT will be taking core samples to see what’s under the roadway. Crews plan to patch part of 280.
The checks will require two of the outside lanes eastbound from I-459 to the Cahaba River Bridge to be closed. Crews will then work on the westbound lane at the intersection of River View Road and Cahaba Road.
ALDOT originally planned to close the lanes from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., but the work may not take that long.
Drivers are concerned.
Tyler England who works with Liberty Moving said, “It’s going to be bad. It’s going to be a pileup. A lot of people are going to be late where they are going tomorrow.”
One woman plans to warn her husband who works in the area.
“I will make sure he is aware it’s shutdown so if he goes out to lunch or a meeting he is aware,” Terri Schrock said.
ALDOT is advising drivers to take alternative routes but as drivers know that’s not easy on Highway 280.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.