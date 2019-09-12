Gadsden superintendent says there may be some teacher layoffs after budget cut

Gadsden, Ala. (WBRC) - Gadsden’s superintendent says a proposed budget cut could mean some teachers get laid off.
This week the school board approved its fiscal 2020 budget, shortly after getting word the city council may contribute 200 thousand dollars less than last year.
Board members say they may have to revise it in a few months because of that announcement.
The city's budget hasn't been approved yet. It's up for a vote at the next Gadsden city council meeting, September 17.
Superintendent Tony Reddick says the system will be able to get by, but likely with cuts, even salaries, in two programs whose funding came mainly from the city council.
“We received money for reading and math (last year), for example, but we realize that that money came from our fine arts and our technology program allocations as well. So to cut this year, means that’s a further cut to technology and fine arts,” Reddick said.
City council members say the money was needed to give raises to police officers and firefighters. WBRC has previously reported on the Gadsden Police Department’s recruiting efforts, since officers often leave for higher paying jobs at other departments.
Reddick says he supports those raises but also feels the council assumes the board has more money than it actually does.
