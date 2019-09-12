FIRST ALERT: It’s staying hot as rain chances increase

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! We are starting the day with most of us in the 70s. We should see a partly cloudy sky with high temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 90s this afternoon. Winds will be light, so don’t expect a big breeze this afternoon to cool you down. When you factor in the humidity, it will likely feel like it is in the triple digits (100-103 degrees). We could see an isolated thunderstorm during the afternoon and evening hours. Rain chance around 20 percent. Main threat with any storm that forms will be heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds. Most locations will likely stay hot and dry this afternoon.
FIRST ALERT: The National Weather Service has issued a code orange air quality alert for Jefferson and Shelby Counties Thursday. Air quality levels will be poor for those with asthma and for younger children. Limit outdoor time and find ways to conserve electricity.
HOT FINISH TO THE WEEK: We’ll finish out the week with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s Friday. We could be close to tying a record high temperature in Birmingham. Rain chances remain very limited tomorrow, but we could see a small increase in rain chances on Saturday.
WEEKEND FORECAST: We’ll introduce a 20-30 percent chance for widely scattered storms Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will remain well above average with highs in the low to mid-90s. We’ll likely see extra cloud cover as we head into Sunday, but it’ll remain hot and a little muggy. Storms that form over the weekend have the potential to be strong. Main threat will be heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds.
TROPICAL WAVE IN THE BAHAMAS: The tropical wave in the Bahamas has a high chance (70%) of developing into a tropical depression or storm in the next five days. The forecast for this system is very tricky as models have shown various solutions on where it will go. The GFS continues to move this system into the eastern Gulf of Mexico while the European model keeps it in the Atlantic and moving offshore of the FL/GA coast. If the system does not move into the Gulf and stays in the Atlantic, our rain chances will be very limited. In this setup, we’ll stay hot with highs in the 90s. If it moves into the Gulf, rain chances will likely increase early next week with high temperatures significantly cooler in the 80s.
Since the models have shown various solutions, we aren’t confident on the forecast for early next week. We’ll stay with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s with rain chances around 30%. Expect significant changes to occur once we understand what will happen with this tropical wave. The National Hurricane Center could fly hurricane hunters into this system later this afternoon if necessary. They will likely collect vital data that should increase our confidence on where this system could go.
