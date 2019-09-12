FIRST ALERT: It’s staying hot as rain chances increase

TROPICAL WAVE IN THE BAHAMAS: The tropical wave in the Bahamas has a high chance (70%) of developing into a tropical depression or storm in the next five days. The forecast for this system is very tricky as models have shown various solutions on where it will go. The GFS continues to move this system into the eastern Gulf of Mexico while the European model keeps it in the Atlantic and moving offshore of the FL/GA coast. If the system does not move into the Gulf and stays in the Atlantic, our rain chances will be very limited. In this setup, we’ll stay hot with highs in the 90s. If it moves into the Gulf, rain chances will likely increase early next week with high temperatures significantly cooler in the 80s.