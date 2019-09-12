FedEx driver attacked in East Alabama

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A FedEx driver is recovering from injuries, after being attacked at one of his stops in Calhoun County.
It happened on Rabbittown Road near Piedmont and White Plains.
The driver made a stop at Rabbittown Auto Body Shop and Used Cars, when a man came up to him and demanded money.
Investigators says when the driver didn’t give him any money, the man began stabbing him with a screwdriver.
The FedEx driver ran into some nearby woods to get away, and was eventually taken to a nearby hospital.
"We did respond to the area with numerous units, along with two tracking canines, trying to search for the individual, which we did not locate," Chief Deputy Lynde Meeder says.
The FedEx trucks we saw had notices on them saying the drivers do not carry cash.
Police have not made any arrests and are still searching for a suspect.
