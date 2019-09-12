Man suspected in death of 4-year-old Jurnee Coleman facing federal weapons charges

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The man suspected of firing a stray bullet that killed 4-year-old Jurnee Coleman, during what court records show was an altercation with the little girl’s father, has been arrested on federal weapons charges.
Raymond Shine was arrested Thursday by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for possessing a firearm as a felon.
According to a federal complaint against Shine, officer’s recovered a pistol from a Jeep parked outside Shine’s residence, matching the description of a vehicle at the crime scene, as well as a rifle from a closet inside Shine’s home.
According to court records, Jurnee’s father Michael Coleman told investigators that Shine showed up to his residence the night of July 28, got out of a black Jeep, grabbed Coleman’s arm, said “You think it’s a game?” and pointed a firearm in his face. Coleman told police that when he took off running, passing the apartment where his daughter was inside, Shine began shooting.
Shine has 2006 and 2007 felony convictions for possession of a controlled substance and is prohibited from possessing firearms.
“How many times must a felon commit another felony, or how many four-year olds must die, before public safety outweighs that felon’s ability to make bail? My Office will not sit idly by while innocent four-year-old children are being slain. Felons with firearms will be charged, will be prosecuted, and will go to federal prison when convicted,” U.S. Attorney Jay Town
