Etowah County district attorney catches jail escapee

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Etowah County's District Attorney is used to prosecuting law breakers, but not catching them in the act.
But that's exactly what happened Wednesday, when district attorney Jody Willoughby was about to go home.
He saw a man go over the fence behind the Etowah County Detention Center, in Gadsden, and run away.
Willoughby followed the man about a block away and called for backup.
The man was found hiding in a doorway at the former DHR/Sears building, at the intersection of Forrest Avenue and Terminal Street.
By then, a probation officer, a Gadsden detective, and a number of deputies had arrived.
Even though he often goes with officers serving warrants--we've gotten him on camera before at drug roundups--Willoughby says this is a new one for him.
“There’s been a lot of action that I’ve seen, but not just on my own initiative where I actually saw the act happening, so I felt that it was my obligation that at least, at least maintain a pursuit,” Willoughby said.
The man turned out to be an ICE detainee being transferred from another facility.
Willoughby says he and Sheriff Jonathon Horton haven’t decided whether they will prosecute him yet.
