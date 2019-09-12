Blount Co. man pleads guilty to multiple sex crimes involving a child

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A 72-year-old Hayden man pled guilty Wednesday afternoon to multiple sex crimes that started when the victim was six years old, according to Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey.
Herbert Writesman pled guilty to the following charges: four counts of Rape in the first degree, four counts of Sodomy in the first degree, two counts of sodomy in the second degree, two counts of sexual abuse of a child under the age of twelve, two counts of sexual abuse in the first degree, two counts of sexual abuse in the second degree, and sixteen counts of enticing a child to enter any place for immoral purposes.
The District Attorney’s Office says court documents reveal the abuse began back in 2006 and happened on at least 16 different occasions.
“This is the most egregious sexual abuse case I have ever prosecuted when you consider the age of the child, the depravity of the crimes perpetrated upon the child, and the duration of the exploitation of the child,” said Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey.
Writesman was arrested several years ago and has remained in jail since awaiting trial. A jury was selected Monday and the trial was set to begin Thursday.
DA Casey says Writesman faces a minimum of 20 years in prison. He remains in custody and will be sentenced December 11.
