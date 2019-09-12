Alabama and Auburn bring in big money for college football

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama and Auburn are pulling in some serious cash when it comes to college football money makers.
Both schools are in the top ten on Forbes list of college football's most valuable teams.
According to Forbes, Bama’s three-year average revenue was $134 million, and their three-year average profit was $61 million, putting them in fourth place.
Auburn earned $117 million in revenue over three years and $65 million in profit over three years, putting them in tenth place.
Clemson made the top 25 list for the first time after winning the National Championship over Alabama last season.
The Forbes list of college football’s most valuable teams is based on data reported to the NCAA and the Department of Education.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.