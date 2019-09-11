Son killed in September 11 terrorist attacks remembered in Jacksonville

Jacksonville, Ala. (WBRC) - The mother of a Jacksonville man doesn’t want Americans to forget the sacrifice her son made on September 11.
Army Major Dwayne Williams was one of 125 people killed in the Pentagon when it was struck by American Airlines Flight 77, 18 years ago.
His mother, Pearl, attended the 9/11 Healing and Remembrance Ceremony, as she does every year, in his hometown of Jacksonville.
Major Williams is buried in Arlington National Cemetery, but a memorial stands in the cemetery in Jacksonville.
Pearl Williams says she doesn’t want anyone to forget the sacrifice her son and others made that day 18 years ago.
"We're talking about people who were not born, then. But I think it's so important to let them know, what we went through, what the country was like then, and I think that we need to continue to keep the legacy going," Mrs. Williams said.
The ceremony included the fallen comrade ceremony, carried out by members of the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office Honor guard.
They assembled a makeshift memorial that includes a gun, a vest, a pair of boots, a set of dog tags and a helmet.
Colonel Marvin Walker, commander of the Anniston Army Depot and the keynote speaker, says people still sacrifice for that day.
“My most recent deployment, I came back in April,” Walker recalled. “We still have soldiers that are getting killed, still have civilians that are dying. We still have first responders that are dying from the events of them helping out on 9-11 through complications of that day,” Walker said.
Pearl Williams says she’s grateful to see so many people come out each year to remember her son.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.