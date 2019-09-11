Shelby County Schools “All Pro Dads” program kicks off

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The All Pro Dads program kicked off Tuesday in Shelby County Schools.
The program encourages more father figure involvement, and boy did those dads show up and show out. At Oak Mountain Elementary, they were only expecting about 40 Dads, but 75 showed up.
Superintendent Lewis Brooks was so thrilled to see today come to fruition.
“Seeing them introduce their dads and hug their dads, listening to them explain to their dad how to go through the line and get their meal,” he explains.
All 15 elementary schools started the All Pro Dads initiative this year. It is all to encourage more male role models to get involved in school.
They don’t have to be related to you to attend.
“A coach or a teacher here, even at the school, can actually be a part of all Pro Dads,” he explains.
It was a day that students, parents, and faculty all enjoyed.
