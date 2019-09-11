Remembering 9/11: TSA’s emotional tribute includes real-time audio of attacks

(WBRC) - It’s been 18 years since horrific terrorists attacks impacted our country in a way we’ll never forget.
Since 2001, September 11th has become a day full of memorials and tributes around the country after nearly 3,000 people were killed when hijacked planes were flown into the World Trade Center and the Pentagon and a fourth plane was crashed in Pennsylvania.
TSA released a tribute video in 2018 that includes actual audio of first responders, air traffic controllers, dispatch personnel, airline employees, citizens, pilots and terrorists.
The video has more than 1 million views and is being shared at a viral rate again this year. You can watch it below.
*Disclaimer: The video includes some adult language.*
