Police looking to catch a robber before he strikes again.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County authorities are calling it a scary robbery and they are worried the robber could strike again. It was two weeks ago at the Jack’s Restaurant on the Pinson Valley Parkway.
It was August 29th about 3:30 in the afternoon. A gunman walked up to the Jacks in the 2800 Block of PInson Valley Parkway.
“He was dressed in black pants. black shoes, a black ball cap, sunglasses and a res shirt. He had a bandana covering his face,” said J.M. Davis Crime Stoppers Program Coordinator.
The man pulls out a gun and jumps the counter demanding money.
“He jumped the counter. Kept the gun pointed on the employee and took the cash register drawer from the drive through cash register,” Davis said.
Luckily the restaurant was not crowded at the time, but it could have easily been with after school students. The robber had a some sort of computer bag over his shoulder.
Crime Stoppers is hoping someone may know the man or recognize his movements to help them identify him. Authorities are concerned the suspect may try this sort of robbery again but fear someone could be hurt next time.
“He seems very brazen and seems unconcerned about with the safety of the people he is encountering. This is obvious with the way he is pointing the gun. This a dangerous situation. This is somebody we need to get identified.” Davis said.
If you have any information about the man contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.