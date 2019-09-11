Pelham Fire Department remembers 9/11 in a uniquely, powerful way

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -This morning Pelham Fire department found a unique and powerful way to remember 9-11.
They used a fire truck to put up a huge flag up along Interstate 65.
The flag went up at the exact time the first plane hit and then brought it down at the time the last plane hit the pentagon.
Fire Chief Tim Honeycutt says they are overwhelmed by the amount of people touched by this powerful gesture.
One woman even pulled over in tears to thank them.
