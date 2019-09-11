Northport police issue warning about fake officer scam call

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - Northport police are issuing an alert Wednesday about a scam involving a man calling people in the area and pretending to be an officer.
Police said the man is claiming to be a Sgt. Richard Weber. He then proceeds to tell callers they’ve been a victim of identity theft.
The Northport Police Department’s number that he’s been spoofing is 205-339-6600.
Police stress that it is a scam to get your information, money and access to your bank account. Northport police do not have anyone employed with the department by the name of Sgt. Richard Weber.
Also, if the Northport Police Department ever contacts you, it will not show up on caller ID.
