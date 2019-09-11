New images from BJCC Protective Stadium plan

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new stadium in Birmingham is now a little bit closer to becoming a reality.
Wednesday morning the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex (BJCC) received approval from the Birmingham Design Review Committee (DRC) on the external materials for the new Protective Stadium.
New images of the plans were released as the BJCC works with lead architect Populous.
The BJCC will present final designs to the public at the September 18th board meeting.
Today’s DRC approval also means the public will be able to bid later this year on the full construction package.
Protective Stadium is currently scheduled to be finished ahead of the 2021 World Games and UAB's football season for that year.
Groundbreaking for the $174 million open-air stadium happened back in December.
Protective joins the BJCC Authority, the city of Birmingham, Jefferson County, UAB, and other corporate partners in funding the new stadium.
