Living History: students learning from those who lived through September 11th

“I would like to tell them to ask questions, don’t just be satisfied with what’s happening right now in their lives. Have desire to find out what legacy was left for them to build on and how can they be a part of making the future better not just for them, but also for those who come after them. If we aren’t aware of where we came from, we will never be aware of how important it is to be a light for others in the future, and help to inspire and encourage other people,” said Paracca.