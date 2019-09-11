JeffCo superintendent announced as new president of Coastal Alabama Community College

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County superintendent Dr. Craig Pouncey has accepted a job as president of Coastal Alabama Community College.
The announcement was made by the Alabama Community College System Chancellor Jimmy H. Baker on Wednesday. Pouncey, who has been the Jefferson County superintendent since 2014, will begin his new role on October 1.
“I’m confident that the appointment of Dr. Pouncey as president of Coastal Alabama will be an important milestone in the history of Coastal Alabama Community College,” Baker said in a press release. “Craig’s nearly four decades of wide-ranging experience in both the classroom and in administration will be an incredible asset to the students, faculty, staff, and administration at the college. Whether you’re an Eagle, Sun Chief, or Warhawk, I’m confident the Coastal Alabama family will see a bright future ahead with President Pouncey at the helm.”
Jefferson County Schools released the following statement:
“We are aware of this transition for our Superintendent, Dr. Craig Pouncey. Dr. Pouncey will be formally addressing this with all stakeholders and we will be happy to share his statement when it becomes available.”
A career educator and administrator, Pouncey has more than 38 years of classroom and leadership experience in Alabama at the state and local levels. In this role as Jefferson County superintendent, Pouncey is credited with the expansion of both dual enrollment and career technical programs in the area’s 13 high schools, ensuring that pathways for students lead to high-demand skills. Last year, Pouncey was named Superintendent of the Year by the School Superintendents of Alabama.
