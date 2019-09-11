FIRST ALERT: Isolated storms possible Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are starting Wednesday morning off with dry conditions and temperatures in the 70s. It is a warm and muggy start to the day. We will see a partly cloudy sky this afternoon with temperatures soaring back into the mid 90s. Temperatures will likely be 2-4 degrees shy of tying record high temperatures for this day. With just enough humidity around, we might be able to squeeze out an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Any storm that forms has the chance to become strong. Main threat will be strong winds and frequent lightning. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.
FIRST ALERT: Get ready for more heat as we finish out the work week. High temperatures are expected to climb into the mid to upper 90s. While temperatures remain 7-10 degrees above average, I doubt we’ll break records. Friday might be our best chance to tie the record high set back in 1927 at 98 degrees. Rain chances will remain limited with most of us staying dry through Friday.
NEXT BIG THING: We are monitoring the tropics for the potential for a tropical depression or storm to form in the eastern Gulf of Mexico this weekend. The disturbance near the Bahamas has a medium or 50 percent chance of developing in the next five days. Models are showing a tropical low developing that could spread moisture into parts of the Southeast Sunday through Wednesday. Both the GFS and European models are showing a good soaking rain for most of Alabama during this time frame. It is very likely the models will show various solutions over the next couple of days since we are nearly five days out from this event.
With unpredictability high with tropical systems, it remains way too early to determine if we’ll see a lot of rain from this system. It all depends on how it develops and where it will go. If it somehow develops and impacts Alabama, be ready for higher rain chances and cooler temperatures. Highs could stay in the upper 70s. For now, we are forecasting a 40 percent chance for rain Monday through Wednesday with highs in the mid-80s. Expect changes in the forecast as confidence increases on the tropical threat potentially developing in the Gulf this weekend.
TROPICAL OUTLOOK: Besides the potential low developing in the eastern Gulf of Mexico this weekend, we are also monitoring a few tropical waves out in the central and eastern Atlantic Ocean. Both waves have a low chance of developing in the next five days. We will continue to monitor the Atlantic as models continue to indicate more activity developing by the end of the month.
