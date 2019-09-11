FIRST ALERT: Isolated storms possible Wednesday

NEXT BIG THING: We are monitoring the tropics for the potential for a tropical depression or storm to form in the eastern Gulf of Mexico this weekend. The disturbance near the Bahamas has a medium or 50 percent chance of developing in the next five days. Models are showing a tropical low developing that could spread moisture into parts of the Southeast Sunday through Wednesday. Both the GFS and European models are showing a good soaking rain for most of Alabama during this time frame. It is very likely the models will show various solutions over the next couple of days since we are nearly five days out from this event.