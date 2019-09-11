Doing Good: Adopt A Golden

It all started when she met Prince. He’s a mixed golden retriever who had been surrendered by a family concerned the dog was too aggressive around children. Prince could be a hard dog to adopt but not for Maggie. In fact she was looking for a “difficult” dog who might not otherwise find a home. The first time she met him she says, “He was scared in his crate and he just rolled over and let me rub his belly and I just knew this was the next member of my family.”