Doing Good: Adopt A Golden

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Maggie McDonald is "Doing Good" as she works to strengthen the Adopt A Golden rescue organization in Birmingham.
It all started when she met Prince. He’s a mixed golden retriever who had been surrendered by a family concerned the dog was too aggressive around children. Prince could be a hard dog to adopt but not for Maggie. In fact she was looking for a “difficult” dog who might not otherwise find a home. The first time she met him she says, “He was scared in his crate and he just rolled over and let me rub his belly and I just knew this was the next member of my family.”
Now, after working with a trainer, Prince is learning to trust and Maggie is his best friend. She says, "Unconditional love, he definitely provides me that unconditional love and protection and entertainment. We’re quite a pair."
Maggie is Vice President of Legacy Endowments and Planned Giving for The United Way. Now, she is also a member of the Adopt A Golden board. You could say she likes pulling for the underdog. "I’ve spent my career working in non-profits. I’ve worked in organizations that provide for those who don’t have. So, maybe it’s a calling; maybe it’s my mission."
Maggie adds, "I’m passionate about goldens but I’m really just passionate about knowing dogs have a good place to land."
Adopt A Golden has its “Go for the Gold” fundraiser coming up September 26. To learn more about how you can help check out their website.
