Defense contractor quizzes U of Alabama students for job opportunities

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Lockheed Martin’s 14-foot tall Challenge Box is in the Ferguson Student Union Building this week.
The locked Challenge Box presents one of four challenging science, engineering, math or physics problems each day for students to solve. Those who are able to solve the problem will unlock the box, enter it through a hidden door and then experience a “voyage through the cosmos” according to a company spokesman.
That also allows them to be placed at the top of the company’s recruiting list.
“It looks really cool. And I was really interested in the college. And if I can do well enough that’s a job. That’s the whole reason I’m here," UA student Alec Reinhart told WBRC.
There is also a high value question that unlocks a same day job offer with the company. This week’s stop in Tuscaloosa at the University of Alabama is part of a nationwide tour Lockheed Martin is making around the country.
