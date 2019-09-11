2 dead and over 30 arrested in one month for domestic violence in Shelby County

Shelby County, Ala. (WBRC) - In just one month 2 people have been killed and over 30 people arrested due to domestic violence in Shelby County.
Even people that work with the organizations that a help domestic violence victims in Shelby County are shocked by the recent events in such a short time span. Elishua Markham works for Safehouse Shelby County and she says the events only motivate them even more to get out in the community and let people know about the services available for domestic violence victims.
This month a person was shot and killed in Helena after a domestic dispute and just last week another person shot and killed in Columbiana. These cases and more than 30 arrests for domestic violence last month involve both male and female abusers.
“Not everybody gets out of the situation. Not everybody gets help and even some people who get help sometimes it just so happens and that is a scary thing,” Elishua Markham explains.
Folks with Safe House Shelby County want victims in domestic violence situations to know that they are here to help them. They offer a free hotline, counseling, and even a shelter. Anything to avoid being hurt in a domestic violence situation they can help with or point you in the right direction.
“Even if you go online and read all the articles and you see all the warning signs and you say that maybe he really he is or he isn’t fitting into the boxes, trust your gut. If you don’t feel safe then you’re not say so make a plan to get out if you possibly can. That can be going to a friends house, but just have that plan. Decide when it’s time to leave you know the right time and take the steps necessary”
