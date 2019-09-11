Crimson Tide sports broadcaster suffers health ‘setback’

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Crimson Tide Sports Network is asking for prayers as one of its own continues to suffer from health complications.
Broadcaster Chris Stewart underwent successful heart bypass surgery in August, “but unfortunately there have been some setbacks,” the network confirmed. He’s now battling “a serious infection as well as some additional side effects that have him back in the hospital.”
CTSN released the information to its fans saying, “While Chris’ health is steadily improving, he still has a long road ahead... We believe that all the prayers, support and words of encouragement have sincerely helped him throughout his recovery. That’s why we chose to inform you of Chris’ current situation.”
Stewart has been in broadcasting since 1988 and has nearly two decades of experience under his belt as the University of Alabama’s men’s basketball and baseball play-by-play announcer, according to his website. He’s also a broadcast host for CTSN’s radio coverage of Crimson Tide Football, and as the television host of “The Nick Saban Show.”
Stewart has been named the “Alabama Sportscaster of the Year” by the National Sports Media Association five times.
Stewart shared photos in mid August from his hospital bed, saying he was getting stronger and hoping to go home soon, according to a report from WBRC.
The veteran broadcaster has been suffering from health issues for more than a year and a half. He opened up to WBRC about his heart health and treatment two months after suffering a stroke in April 2018.
He and his wife Christy have three children, Anne, Parker and Hudson.
