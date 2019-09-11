No injuries reported in massive Center Point duplex fire

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - Crews have contained a massive fire in Center Point that impacted five units Wednesday morning.
Residents of the duplexes on the corner of 1st St. NE and 16th Ave. NE tell us they heard an explosion and have seen electrical sparks. Neighbors were also blowing their car honks in hopes of awaking people who might be sleeping.
Fire officials say the fire got into the attic, which is why it was so widespread. Crews on the scene say there are not any injuries.
We will update this story.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.