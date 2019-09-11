Councilman calling for investigation into Negro Southern League Museum construction

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Councilman Clinton Woods is calling on an investigation into why the Negro Southern League museum which was built four years ago isn’t up to code.
"Something happened in this project and it doesn’t look right,” Councilman Woods said. This week, council learned that the building has leaks, the elevator doesn’t go all the way to the top among other things. The city is trying to bring the museum and Michael’s restaurant together. That’s when the issues were discovered.
“We didn’t inspect it to make sure there were leaky joists and etc...all of these other laundry list of problems?” Councilor Hunter Williams asked.
The city says contractors didn’t leave behind as-built sketches of what work was finished. Mayor Randall Woodfin and his staff say they need almost $300,000 to finish the project and bring the museum and restaurant together. Councilman Williams thinks it’s a waste of money.
"This is a gross waste of taxpayers’ dollars. we’re supposed to be stewards of taxpayer dollars. It sounds like there was a failure at every point of this,” Williams said.
Williams wants to know why the museum has passed inspection the past three years.
"I think a lot of us have a problem with the pace. I think a lot of us have a problem with how this was done. That’s in the past. We’re here to complete a project,” Woodfin said.
After some back and forth, the council approved $290,000 needed to finish the work at the museum. Councilman Woods says he would like to know more about what happened during the initial construction within the next 30 days. If not he says the council could use its investigative powers to look into it.
