Cargo plane crashes near Toledo Express Airport

SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) Police and fire crews from multiple departments are responding to a cargo plane crash just outside of Toledo Express Airport on Wednesday morning, WTVG reported.
According to crews on the scene, that plane was a conveyor cargo plane hauling auto parts which crashed on top of two semis at Bubba’s Auto and Diesel near the airport around 3 a.m. Wednesday.
Police on the scene say the plane was fully engulfed when they arrived on the scene.
It is currently unclear how many people were on board the plane when it crashed or if there were any injuries on the ground.
Airport police say there was no mayday call from the plane and the first call they got was for the crash itself.
Copyright 2019 WTVG via Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.