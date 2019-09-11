Body found on outskirts of University of Alabama campus

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a decomposing body found by University of Alabama Police.
The body was found around 3:00 p.m. Wednesday by utility workers in a wooded area on a piece of property owned by the university on the outskirts of campus.
The remains will be sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for testing, autopsy, and identification.
Investigators do not believe there is any danger or threat to the University of Alabama campus or surrounding area.
