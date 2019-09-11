Bessemer City is ready for rival McAdory

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC Sideline is headed to Bessemer City this Friday for our Game of the Week as the Purple Tigers host crosstown rival McAdory.
Although a Class 6A, Region 4 win is up for grabs, the Purple Tigers are looking for their first win over the Yellow Jackets since 2003.
McAdory and Bessemer City are located about five miles apart and the Yellow Jackets have won seven straight.
New Bessemer City head coach and former Alabama player Andrew Zow has only been on the job for three months, but said he can already feel the heat in this rivalry.
“I’m new to the rivalry just like I was at Alabama with me being from Florida, so being an outsider and getting a taste of it, I’m excited for this team, the fans and community, so hopefully we can come away with a win Friday,” said Zow.
“It’s big because this is for the city, it’s not even for us, the city needs to feel this win one time,” said Bessemer City senior quarterback Rishard Densmore.
Be sure to check out all the action this Friday on Sideline starting at 10:25 p.m.
