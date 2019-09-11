Authorities searching for driver of stolen vehicle who led police on overnight chase

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are searching for a suspect that led Vestavia police on a chase overnight.
Capt. Johnny Evans with Vestavia police says the officers stopped the car for not having a tag and the driver sped off as officers were approaching it.
The car chase ended on Highway 31 at Mayfair Drive in Homewood when the driver wrecked. The driver got out of the vehicle and ran.
The vehicle was confirmed as stolen after police ran the car’s VIN. Birmingham police are working the case.
