Anniston ceremony remembers 9/11, attended by Governor Ivey

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Among those representing fallen first responders in Anniston today was Governor Kay Ivey.
She says it maybe because "they asked first," but the Anniston ceremony was held at the state firefighter memorial
The ceremony remembered not only the first responders from the New York City Police and Fire Departments, and Port Authority police departments who gave their lives 18 years ago Wednesday, but also ten new names added to the firefighter memorial.
Members of the police and fire honor guards in the area took part in the ceremony. Members of those honor guards held a variation of the fallen comrade ceremony, this time with the gear being first responder gear and the helmet being a firefighters' helmet.
Governor Ivey says freedom is not free and terrorism came to our shores once and can do it again.
"It's important to remember those who give their lives, and who offer themselves for military service, and first responders, police and fire service, these folks protect the citizens, ought to recognize their service," said Governor Ivey.
Ivey recalled attending a forestry convention that morning around breakfast time, when she saw the events unfold on television.
State veterans affairs officer Kent Davis recalled the ten Alabama natives who died in the Pentagon that day, including Army Major Dwayne Williams of Jacksonville.
