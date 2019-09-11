Alabama Fire College recognizes the anniversary of September 11th

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Most firefighters have a tremendous sense of duty and want to help others. So the guest speaker at Wednesday’s September 11th memorial at the Alabama Fire College wanted people to know that anyone with the right mindset can be a hero.
The crowd heard Lt. Stentson Ellenburg tell the story of Welles Crowther, “the man in the red bandana.”
“Crowther carried a woman on his back, directed them to the one working stairway and the survivors followed him down 17 flights of stairs where he dropped off the one he was carrying before heading back up stairs to help others.”
Ellenburg, a Lieutenant. with the Birmingham Fire Department who later joined the marines after the terrorist attack, wanted folks to know they’re all capable being a hero when the situation presents itself. “There are so many heroes who emerged from that day, whether they be FDNY, or NYPD or civilians,” he continued.
Some firefighter recruits closed out the ceremony with a prayer. They also touched a piece of metal from the World Trade Center before returning to Wednesday’s training.
“For myself and my family, that’s something that probably doesn’t go a day without remembering the sacrifice of others,” Ellenburg concluded.
