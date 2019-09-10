WBRC Sideline Week 3 schedule

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - High school football is back in full swing in Alabama! Check below for a list of games we’ll be at this Friday night.

Game of the Week: McAdory at Bessemer City

Stanhope Elmore at Calera

Shoals Christian at ASD

Leeds at Lincoln

Vestavia at Tuscaloosa Co.

Paul Bryant at Northridge

Pinson Valley at Clay-Chalkville

Huffman at Shades Valley

Thompson at Oak Mountain

Mountain Brook at Spain Park

Hewitt at Hoover

Hokes Bluff at Oneonta

Ohatchee at Cleveland

Pleasant Grove at Ramsay

Pell City at Gardendale

Fairfield at Wenonah

Helena at Homewood

