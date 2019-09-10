Two starving dogs dumped at Piedmont police department

PIEDMONT, Ala. (WBRC) - Piedmont police are looking for whoever dumped two starving dogs at their police department.
Two pit bulls, one grey and white and one red, were found emaciated in the city’s former kennels that once housed the police department’s K-9.
The police no longer keep dogs there except for emergencies.
The animal control officer Molly Traughber, came to bring in a dog, temporarily, after finding it with a shock collar and presuming it belonged to someone.
That's when the two pit bulls walked out.
"The red one came out, she was barking," recalled Traughber. "But once we got in there, she was fine. I picked both of them up and they just wanted to be held and wanted attention."
Since the fence was still locked, police say it's obvious someone wanted to get rid of them, and threw them over a six-foot fence.
"Somebody probably had 'em, and decided to get rid of them. I don't see, if they were wandering, why somebody wouldn't call, and say where they were at, if they'd seen them, instead of just dumping them," said Traughber.
Since the kennels were no longer in use, the police didn’t have a camera on that area.
They have a contract with the county's animal shelter to house their stray animals.
Police chief Freddie Norton posted photos of the dogs on Facebook, and said he wanted to find the previous owners for three reasons: Their emaciated condition, the fact that they were obviously thrown over the fence, and that since they don’t keep dogs in the kennel, they don’t check on them over the weekend.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.