Teen charged with attempted murder for shooting in Tuscaloosa Co.
By WBRC Staff | September 10, 2019 at 12:25 PM CDT - Updated September 10 at 12:25 PM

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa County deputies took a 19-year-old into custody Tuesday for a shooting that happened earlier this month.

Keron Jackson, 19, is charged by the Northport Police Department with first-degree robbery and attempted murder.

Deputies say a robbery was reported in the 4100 block of Alabama Ave. NE at Sumner’s Grocery on September 4. The victim said he was robbed by two subject and when he attempted to flee was shot in the leg.

