Teen charged with attempted murder for shooting in Tuscaloosa Co.

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa County deputies took a 19-year-old into custody Tuesday for a shooting that happened earlier this month.
Keron Jackson, 19, is charged by the Northport Police Department with first-degree robbery and attempted murder.
Deputies say a robbery was reported in the 4100 block of Alabama Ave. NE at Sumner’s Grocery on September 4. The victim said he was robbed by two subject and when he attempted to flee was shot in the leg.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.