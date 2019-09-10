Sylacauga police looking for suspect in shooting

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Sylacauga police are looking for a suspect in a shooting that happened in the Drew Court Housing Community Monday night.
When officers arrived on the scene at Dunbar Drive they found 36-year-old Terrell Donte Powell who had been shot in both legs. He was taken to UAB with non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone who has any information is asked to call Investigator Adam Peoples with the Sylacauga Police Department at 256-401-2456 or 256-401-2464. You can also report anonymously to the Sylacauga Police Department Tip Line at 256-249-4716.
