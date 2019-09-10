Police officers certified to patrol on two wheels

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Patrolling on two wheels instead of four. Eight Hoover Officers and five UAB Officers went through a Law Enforcement Bicycle Association (LEBA) certification course hosted by Hoover Police.
Police Chief Nick Derzis said, “Getting these officers certified for bicycle patrol is another example of just how important it is to engage with our community. The public might not be able to easily have a conversation with an officer in a police Tahoe, but being on a bike is the perfect opportunity for us to visit with the people we serve."
Derzis also said the bicycles can give officers access to patrol areas they couldn’t get to before.
Folks will see the officers on bikes at special events like the SEC Baseball tournament, Regions Tradition golf tournament, shopping and retail locations, as well as other community functions.
