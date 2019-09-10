Police officers certified to patrol on two wheels

Residents and visitors to Hoover could possibly see some Officers on bicycles while patrolling the streets. Eight Hoover Officers and five UAB PD Officers went through a Law Enforcement Bicycle Association (LEBA) certification course last week hosted by Hoover Police. Chief Derzis shared, “Getting these Officers certified for bicycle patrol is another example of just how important it is to engage with our community. The public might not be able to easily have a conversation with an Officer in a Police Tahoe, but being on a bike is the perfect opportunity for us to visit with the people we serve. "Officers on bicycles will also give us the ability to patrol areas that we might not have had easy access to before. They will be seen at special events that have a lot of foot traffic, like the SEC Baseball tournament, Regions Tradition golf tournament, shopping and retail locations, as well as other community functions.” Special thanks to Instructors Sgt. Larry Bailey and Corporal Stephen Gladden from UAB PD, Captain Bryan Fields from JCSO, and Lt. Kenny Fountain from HPD. #hooverpd (media please credit to Hoover Police)