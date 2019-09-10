Meet the Mountain Brook HS Mighty Spartan Marching Band

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Can you imagine Beethoven and Metallica in the same performance of music? Classic and hard rock - what a challenge!
Well, that is what the Mountain Brook High School Mighty Spartan Marching Band is challenging itself for its halftime show at football games this Fall. It is called “Attacka!”
“It is the coming together of two works, classical and rock, on the football field,” said Jason Smith, Mountain Brook HS band director. “We just have an exceptional group of kids, and to use a violin and a guitar in a piece of work, I just could not be more proud.”
The Might Spartan Marching Band is made up of 74 members and recently helped out with a performance for the 75th anniversary of Normandy. also, this spring the band is headed to Orlando.
The Band of the week will also be featured on “Sideline” on WBRC, which airs Friday nights at 10:25 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.