Inmate has escaped from work release in Jefferson Co.
Toby R. Martinez Maravilla (Source: Alabama Department of Corrections)
By WBRC Staff | September 9, 2019 at 7:25 PM CDT - Updated September 9 at 7:25 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Corrections is searching for Toby R. Martinez Maravilla.

According to authorities, Maravilla left his assigned job location around 3 p.m. on Monday. He had been assigned to a job location in Birmingham as part of a work release program.

Maravilla is 5′10 and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green shirt and blue pants.

Authorities are asking that anyone with information to contact the Alabama Department of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825.

