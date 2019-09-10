Inmate has escaped from work release in Jefferson Co.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Corrections is searching for Toby R. Martinez Maravilla.
According to authorities, Maravilla left his assigned job location around 3 p.m. on Monday. He had been assigned to a job location in Birmingham as part of a work release program.
Maravilla is 5′10 and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green shirt and blue pants.
Authorities are asking that anyone with information to contact the Alabama Department of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825.
