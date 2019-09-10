Former Samford QB Devlin Hodges resigns with Steelers

PITTSBURGH, Penn. (WBRC) - Devlin Hodges is a Steeler again.
The former Samford quarterback signed with Pittsburgh on Tuesday and joins the team’s practice squad.
Hodges, who initially signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent, competed during the preseason prior to being cut on August 31 when NFL teams were forced to cut their rosters to 53 players. Hodges threw for a combined 190 yards and two touchdowns on 20 of 38 passing during three preseason games.
Hodges became a household name during his career at Samford, setting 23 school records before graduating last year. He also became the first Bulldog to win the Walter Payton Award, given to the top offensive player in FCS.
As a senior, Hodges led the nation in passing yards per game (398.4), total passing yards (4,238) and total offense per game (417.8). He also broke a number of records in 2018. For the season, he set a Samford record in single-season passing yards, throwing for 4,238 yards. The record broken was also owned by Hodges.
For his career, Hodges set the record for all-time career passing yards, with 14,584. The previous record was held by Steve McNair of Alcorn State, who earned the 1994 Walter Payton Award. Hodges also set FCS records for career completions and attempts.
