FIRST ALERT: Widely scattered storms possible Tuesday

NEXT BIG THING: Our next big thing is the chance to see increasing rain chances over the weekend and into early next week. A tropical wave located near the Bahamas will likely move through Florida and into the Gulf. We are hoping some of this tropical moisture could enhance our rain chances during this time period. It is unlikely that this wave organizes into a tropical depression or storm. There is some uncertainty on exactly how much rain will make its way northward into Central Alabama over the weekend. Higher rain chances likely along the Gulf Coast. We should see more cloud cover over the weekend that could lower our high temperatures down into the lower 90s with morning lows in the low to mid 70s.