FIRST ALERT: Widely scattered storms possible Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! We are starting the day very warm with many locations in the 70s. We saw a few isolated storms form south of I-20 yesterday evening, and we expect additional showers and storms to form this afternoon. We should see a partly cloudy sky with high temperatures climbing into the mid-90s. Storms are expected to fire up in east Alabama early this afternoon and drift to the west. Storms that form have the potential to be strong or severe. The main threats will be damaging winds, large hail and frequent lightning. Hopefully a few spots will see some much needed rainfall today.
FIRST ALERT: Rain chances will remain limited Wednesday afternoon with the best chance to see rain in west Alabama. Rain chance likely down to 20 percent. A ridge of high pressure will likely keep us fairly hot and dry for the rest of the work week. High temperatures are expected to climb into the mid to upper 90s through Friday. Our average high temperature is 87 degrees, so we are expected to remain 8-10 degrees above average.
NEXT BIG THING: Our next big thing is the chance to see increasing rain chances over the weekend and into early next week. A tropical wave located near the Bahamas will likely move through Florida and into the Gulf. We are hoping some of this tropical moisture could enhance our rain chances during this time period. It is unlikely that this wave organizes into a tropical depression or storm. There is some uncertainty on exactly how much rain will make its way northward into Central Alabama over the weekend. Higher rain chances likely along the Gulf Coast. We should see more cloud cover over the weekend that could lower our high temperatures down into the lower 90s with morning lows in the low to mid 70s.
TROPICAL UPDATE: We will continue to monitor two tropical waves located in the Central Atlantic and in the far Eastern Atlantic off the west coast of Africa. Models are indicating something possibly developing by the middle of next week. Areas along the Lesser Antilles, Puerto Rico, and even the Bahamas will need to keep a close watch on this wave as we head into the middle and end of next week. Long range models are indicating an uptick in tropical activity across the Atlantic as we finish out September and head into October. Today is technically the peak of the hurricane season.
Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather app to receive critical weather information. It will notify you of strong storms nearby should they form this afternoon.
Have a great Tuesday!
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.