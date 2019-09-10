Etowah County’s Economic Alliance will stop meeting

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Etowah County's Economic Alliance, a group that was devoted to marketing an industrial megasite in the county, apparently will hold no further meetings.
Today the Etowah County Commission held a specially called meeting to vote on a resolution that is meant to "clear up any confusion" since this gave the county two industrial development boards.
The Gadsden-Etowah Industrial Development Board has been in existence for decades. Members of its board have complained the Etowah County Economic Alliance recruiting industry to the area at the same time was causing confusion among economic and industrial prospects.
The Etowah County Economic Alliance only started up in the last two years.
Commissioner Joey Statum said last week three members of the six member board showed up for a meeting, but three didn't, leaving the board without a quorum. So the three who did show up resigned from the board.
Statum, one of those board members, says in light of the confusion and the resignations, the county commission reassigned the EEA's CEO, Marilyn Lott, to the commission, and will continue to market the Little Canoe Creek industrial megasite. Lott will retain all of her current duties.
The state department of industrial development granted the site Advantagesite status last year, meaning all the research that would need to be done for the site--including environmental testing--has already been done and documented. That comes after reports the site was considered, but rejected, for the Toyota-Mazda plant that ultimately went to Huntsville.
Statum says recruiting a major industry to the site is "job one" for the commission right now.
The most recent success of the other IDA was the announcement that Motus Integrated Technologies, a tier 1 auto supplier, would locate a $15 million dollar factory in Gadsden and employ 100 people. Motus makes door rests, consoles and other interior components.
