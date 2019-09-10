Cullman moving forward with selling civic center

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Cullman City Council is taking the first steps toward selling the Cullman Civic Center on 5th street southwest.
The council passed an ordinance Monday allowing the the property to be sold to a church.
The mayor says he expects this deal to be closed in the next 90 days.
"Fairly confident that it will happen because of all the leg work, that has already been performed, all the legal stuff, all the conditions, and all those kinds of things that have to happen in a sale of this magnitude," said Cullman Mayor Woody Jacobs.
The city is already building a new civic center complex.
