The Church of the Highlands to build new campus in Gadsden

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Church of the Highlands will soon start construction on a new campus in Gadsden.
Pastor Chris Hodges announced in a sermon the church has bought 22.8 acres in the city.
City officials say it's on Highway 77, just behind Jack's and near the off-ramp to I-59.
Hodges says the church has paid cash for the acreage without any debt. He didn’t disclose the price the church paid for the property.
The church currently meets Sundays in the auditorium of Gadsden City High School, and their offices are located at a nearby shopping center on Highway 77. Hodges announced more than a year ago in a previous sermon, the church administration was searching for land in Gadsden.
Hodges also said construction on another campus in Fultondale was nearly complete, just two or so months away.
Kyle Cantrell, the pastor of the Gadsden campus says he hopes construction can begin soon.
“We’re still trying to get our ducks in a row, hopefully by the end of the year,” Cantrell said.
Cantrell wouldn't give the attendance of the Gadsden campus, but says they hold services Sunday morning at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., presumably to accommodate a large crowd.
Cantrell says “God has really blessed us, as we minister to people who don’t have a church.”
