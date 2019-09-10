Burger King hiring for numerous positions at 4 Tuscaloosa locations

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - GPS Hospitality seeks to hire managers and crew members at its Burger King locations in the Tuscaloosa area. The September 12 job fair hopes to recruit 2,500 new employees throughout its restaurants nationwide.
For those looking for their first job or an entry-level position, GPS offers ‘work today, get paid tomorrow’ via Instant Pay app, quality training, flexible hours and ample opportunities for growth. After one year of full-time employment, ALL team members are eligible for accrued paid vacation time.
Management level employees at GPS are also eligible to receive performance-driven monetary bonuses, benefits and other perks.
Motivated applicants who want to join a fast growing Burger King franchisee can apply at restaurants from Thursday, Sept. 12 from 9-11 a.m. and 2-6 p.m.
Applicants may visit www.gpsjobfair2019.com to find the closest GPS Hospitality restaurant in their area to interview in-person or to apply online.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.